Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions update for 9 February 2022

Hot-Fix #22

Test: Invalid Steam ID Fix

-Changed AI texture from 2k too 4k.

-Changed loot bad texture.

-Edited splines in the human are for better performance.

-Removed decorations for the time being, reworking the whole system.

-Tweaked network settings.

