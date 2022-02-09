 Skip to content

UnnamedGame RPG update for 9 February 2022

Back-Up Saves Introduced!

Build 8169388 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to one of our dedicated players having the delimma of almost losing their account, I helped them fix the situation, and then learned why it'd be good to have a back up save! So now you will have a backup save with instructions in the title, just delete the brackets and everything in them and you at least kept some progress!

This is the first case of this happening, so if anybody finds it happening to them, at least now there will be a back-up! (Though I will be actively working on the game to make sure these problems don't happen again)

Changed files in this update

UnnamedGame RPG Windows Content Depot 1860751
  • Loading history…
UnnamedGame RPG Mac Content Depot 1860752
  • Loading history…
