Back-Up Saves Introduced!

Thanks to one of our dedicated players having the delimma of almost losing their account, I helped them fix the situation, and then learned why it'd be good to have a back up save! So now you will have a backup save with instructions in the title, just delete the brackets and everything in them and you at least kept some progress!

This is the first case of this happening, so if anybody finds it happening to them, at least now there will be a back-up! (Though I will be actively working on the game to make sure these problems don't happen again)