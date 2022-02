February 9th 2022 KP Shop Item Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8169282 · Last edited 9 February 2022 – 05:06:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello Chasers!

Here are new premium items being added to KurtzPel on February 9th, 2022.

1. New ‘Valentine Package’ will be added

※ Valentine Package is on sale from UTC+0 2022-02-09 after maintenance – 2022-02-16 01:00.

Valentine Package





<Valentine Accessory (Male)>



<Valentine Accessory (Male)> (Some items and emotes are for display purposes only.)



<Valentine Accessory (Female)>



<Valentine Accessory (Female)> (Some items and emotes are for display purposes only.)

Thank you.