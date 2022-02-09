New Update: v0.103.0

Bug Fixes and Tweaks:
* Fixed incorrect map scaling in MapView (probably breaks coords for other maps).
- Fixed NRE when opening the map if no map nodes exist.
- Fixed the Balsa Manual window being too small in the main menu.
Water Graphics Overhaul:
* Updated the water package to its latest version.
- Fixed floating origin issues with rendered water quads.
- Water should no longer flood the scenery on large maps near the edges.
- Added underwater visual effects.
- Fixed vehicle buoyancy being inaccurate sometimes and floating above/below the surface.
- Much improved water reflection quality.
- Fixed vehicles/projectiles leaving a weird trail over the water sometimes.
Balsa.SDK:
* Added new water setup prefab to allow mods to configure ocean water without needing to purchase Hydroform water for Unity.
- Generated water presets from our existing maps, to allow reusing their appearance on mod maps.
Changed files in this update