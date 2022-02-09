 Skip to content

BALSA Model Flight Simulator update for 9 February 2022

New Update: v0.103.0

Build 8169046

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes and Tweaks: 

  * Fixed incorrect map scaling in MapView (probably breaks coords for other maps).
  • Fixed NRE when opening the map if no map nodes exist.
  • Fixed the Balsa Manual window being too small in the main menu.

Water Graphics Overhaul: 

  * Updated the water package to its latest version.
  • Fixed floating origin issues with rendered water quads.
  • Water should no longer flood the scenery on large maps near the edges.
  • Added underwater visual effects.
  • Fixed vehicle buoyancy being inaccurate sometimes and floating above/below the surface.
  • Much improved water reflection quality.
  • Fixed vehicles/projectiles leaving a weird trail over the water sometimes.

Balsa.SDK: 

  * Added new water setup prefab to allow mods to configure ocean water without needing to purchase Hydroform water for Unity.
  • Generated water presets from our existing maps, to allow reusing their appearance on mod maps.

