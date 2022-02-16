Small Patch Notes - v.2022.2.8s

Hi Crewmates!

A teeny patch note for v.2022.2.8s. This is a Steam-only update for general server stability improvements!

Please ensure you are on the latest version to get the fixes. It should resolve connectivity issues some players are facing, but if you are still experiencing problems connecting, let us know by contacting support@innersloth(.)com with your version number and the error message you're getting!

Thank you so much for the patience on this!! It's been a long road of optimizing everything and you've been true Crewmates through it all.