Preview Of Coming Attractions!

Hello Xsyon Citizens!

It's been a while since the last major update but there's a lot in the works and I expect to start patching updates again in the next few months!

Here's a preview of what's coming up:

Terrain Expansion

The full original Xsyon map is close to being ready the public. Another large area of zones in nearly ready for patching and testing. Once that's been submitted, there are around 150 zones that still need to be checked over and touched up. To put this into context there is a total of over 1000 land zones so we're getting there and I may start opening up this terrain to the public before the final 150 zones are complete.

The current state of the terrain expansion can be checked out on the Test Server and a full map is available in the Developer Zone on the Xsyon website.

Along with this update I am updating the distribution of resources to make it easier for players to understand what can be found in specific Regions.

War System

The War System proposed and discussed years ago has been mostly implemented and is running on the Test Server. I have a few more items to finish and this system will be ready for heavy battle testing. Please check the Developer Zone on the Xsyon website for full information on this upcoming feature.

Interface Improvements

As mentioned several months ago, I am continuing to revise the interface and interactions. The changes I'm working on are not yet ready for patching to the Test Server but when I'm done players will be able to choose between several overall interface systems and many individual settings. The goal is so that players can interact with Xsyon either as an older style MMO (as originally designed) or a newer style survival game (as most new players expect).

Suggestions

I will be opening a feedback discussion for the next round of minor improvements soon. My goal is to go through the current full list of open Suggestions here on the forums, add any more current suggestions and crank through and implement the ones that are most desirable and easy to implement.

DirectX

I am still working sporadically on the major DirectX update to the game engine. Basically it's an entire re-write of the underlying graphic engine. I hope to have that in testing by summer but currently it's a lower priority than the other improvements listed above.

That's all for now. You are all welcome to join us on the Test Server and Developer Zone discussions!