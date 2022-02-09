 Skip to content

cyberpunkdreams update for 9 February 2022

Bugfix release

Build 8168807 · Last edited by Wendy

  • New artwork.

  • Fixed being able to skip Obsession by going to pick a new one and then discarding the card.

  • Fixed some possible problems with Breaking contact.

  • Fixed being able to raise familiarity in the bordertown indefinitely using rumours.

  • Fixed a problem with restocking your rapid response team needing too many goodie bags.

  • Fixed cold showers sometimes giving you a hangover.

  • Fixed an inconsistency with travel between Palisade and Interstate.

  • More typos fixed; thanks for the reports!

