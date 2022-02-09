Bugfix release

-
New artwork.
Fixed being able to skip Obsession by going to pick a new one and then discarding the card.
Fixed some possible problems with Breaking contact.
Fixed being able to raise familiarity in the bordertown indefinitely using rumours.
Fixed a problem with restocking your rapid response team needing too many goodie bags.
Fixed cold showers sometimes giving you a hangover.
Fixed an inconsistency with travel between Palisade and Interstate.
More typos fixed; thanks for the reports!
