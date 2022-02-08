 Skip to content

Ball Boys update for 8 February 2022

Ball Boys Update!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions:

  • New menu song by Cetch called "#9fe2bf"

  • PostProcessing

    • Ambient Occlusion and Bloom

  • New Map-gens

    • Icospheres
    • Arches & Pipes
    • Torus (donut)
    • Prisms
    • Sharp Rings

  • You can now change your skybox in the menu or in-game.

    • 4 in total to use right now.

  • New spectating prompt with player names shown.

Fixes

  • Wheels on cars now have a convex collider to reduce the chance of players getting stuck in the wheel-wires.
  • Cars now randomize colors on generation.
  • Better player interpolates/extrapolates (hopefully, this has been an on-going issue)
  • the main menu scene now has a nice campfire :)

