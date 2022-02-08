Ball Boys Update!

Additions:
-
New menu song by Cetch called "#9fe2bf"
-
PostProcessing
- Ambient Occlusion and Bloom
-
New Map-gens
- Icospheres
- Arches & Pipes
- Torus (donut)
- Prisms
- Sharp Rings
-
You can now change your skybox in the menu or in-game.
- 4 in total to use right now.
-
New spectating prompt with player names shown.
Fixes
- Wheels on cars now have a convex collider to reduce the chance of players getting stuck in the wheel-wires.
- Cars now randomize colors on generation.
- Better player interpolates/extrapolates (hopefully, this has been an on-going issue)
- the main menu scene now has a nice campfire :)
Changed files in this update