DrumBeatsVR v0.60.9 Released

Dear players,
Amongst some bugfixes and clarifications, this update contains:
- Three new songs
- A new environment
- Pause button moved to system pause button (instead of B/Y, Oculus touch controller only)
Note:
This update, and upcoming updates, will affect the beta version only. We are moving all content/features to the beta version. Once that is complete, the beta will become the stable version.
To clarify;
The beta exists on the default branch (no need to opt-in to beta). Upon launch you can select the version you want to play.
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update