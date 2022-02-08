 Skip to content

DrumBeats VR update for 8 February 2022

DrumBeatsVR v0.60.9 Released

Dear players,

Amongst some bugfixes and clarifications, this update contains:

  • Three new songs
  • A new environment
  • Pause button moved to system pause button (instead of B/Y, Oculus touch controller only)

Note:

This update, and upcoming updates, will affect the beta version only. We are moving all content/features to the beta version. Once that is complete, the beta will become the stable version.

To clarify;

The beta exists on the default branch (no need to opt-in to beta). Upon launch you can select the version you want to play.

Enjoy!

DrumBeats VR Content Depot 1015481
