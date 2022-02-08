v2.5 - Fluid Simulation (Open Beta)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Release Notes

Player Character re-implemented in Obi Fluid (#AssetFlip HYPE)

6 of 18 levels from v2.4 beatable with v2.5 Beta Slime

Dev levels added to pad out playtime (I recommend "dev_SlimeMovement")

Known Issues:

Slime Core remotely calling Slime - Remote Slime may no longer respond after touching errant Slime particles

Poor Fluid collision on Physics Spheres (breaking "Slime Containment Puzzle")

Leaky One-Way Gates (Guess that's what $5 gets you)

(UI) Build information blocks some menus, including Level Select

Beta Access

The beta is available in both Paid and Demo form.

After downloading the game:

Find "Slime Research" in your Library, right click it, and then click "Properties"

Click on the "Betas" tab, and then look for "Select the beta you would like to opt into:"

Click on that, then on "beta - Fluid Sim Beta", and close the window!

Not v3.0?

Nope - While this is a MAJORBIG UPDATE (buy my game), it's still a Minor version number.

3.0 and Major versions will be saved for new features that require the Level Save Format to be updated.

Or in another way, in the event 2.X can NOT load a new 3.0 Feature - This could include new place able Level Objects/ Block Types, or new Slime Types.

On the other hand, Minor versions may include improvements to existing Characters, new Menus, maybe even a Minigame. These don't interact with "saved level data" and, much like this Fluid Simulation Beta, some BIG updates may only get Minor version numbers!

Before Buying

Try the Demo!

This game has very little existing content, with nearly a 1 in 5 Return Rate!

The Median Playtime at the time of writing is 29 minutes for Paid players, and 7 minutes for Demo players.

Plan on entertaining yourself in in a small number of levels, or experimenting with your own in the Level Editor!

"""Premium""" One-Way Floors - New-fangled Fluid Slime can't even walk properly on 'em...

Future Work

I'm hoping the remaining levels might be fixed by 2 issues:

SR-76: Having Slime stick to Level Objects, as it does to normal Ground

SR-77: Moving Slime around corners more generally/ deftly (based on climbing up stairs)



I'll be looking into these, and a myriad of smaller issues, over the next 2 weeks (!) .

And.... Maybe I'll finally get around to adding some background.

The beta "event" ends in two weeks, but Beta Access will remain until more Existing Levels are Beatable, and I release a new non-Beta version.

If/When I again decide to completely overhaul some pre-existing system - Maybe there'll be another Beta!



You, downloading the Free Demo

Hope you enjoy Slime Research!