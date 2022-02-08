Character Spotlight: Ares (5.1.6)

This update allows the collection of the new character Ares. Ares is a discoverable unit in the Den An'ura Encampment who fights using ranged weapons. More details below.
Note: 5.1.6 will be available for download by the end of tomorrow night. Check your game version in the Info section of the home screen.
5.1.6 [Build #124, Release Date: February 08, 2022]
New:
- The gate in the Encampment is now unlockable with the Pristine Arrowhead!
- During the Orc War, the An'ura Expert can be found in Port Reception. If the quest was started in Auria, she won't react to the player having given her the An'ura Documents. However, the rest of the quest will progress the same regardless of where the next steps are completed. After the Orc War, she returns to the Grand Library in Auria.
Character Spotlight: Ares
- Draw & Barrage. Draw will add one to the internal barrage counter. Barrage will perform one basic attack for every point added by draw Draw and reduce one from the counter until the counter is 0. If Ares is killed via counterattack or the battle ends before the counter reaches 0, the forced attacks are considered attempted but failed and the counter will still reduce to 0. Draw cannot be used out of combat and the counter only diminishes from the Barrage ability. In other words, they can be stored in one battle and used in another. If Barrage is used to end a battle, all remaining points in the counter are lost. Ares learns Draw and Barrage at level 1.
- Craft & Beast Shot. Craft will allow Ares to combine one Arrowhead and one Short Stick into an Ares Arrow. This skill can be used out of combat. To use craft, Ares must expend 100 TP. Beast Shot will fail without an Ares Arrow in the inventory. On success, Beast Shot fires a single arrow for (a.atk * 16) damage, four times that of a normal attack. Beast Shot has a physical damage type and does not benefit from Normal Attack alterations. Additionally, Beast Shot has a 5 turn cooldown and does not cost or generate TP. Ares learns Craft and Beast Shot at level 10.
- Prime Shot. Prime Shot increases the potential damage of future Prime Shots by 0.5 per usage. Damage formula ((a.atk 4 + (v[PrimeShotModifier]/2) - (b.def 2)). Just like Electric Alignment for Ruby, this modifier in uncapped.
Skills Learned by Level-Up
- Prime Shot (Lv. 1)
- Draw (Lv. 1)
- Barrage (Lv. 1)
- Rapid Shot (Lv. 6)
- Impact Shot (Lv. 9)
- Craft (Lv. 10)
- Beast Shot (Lv. 10)
- Fire Shot (Lv. 12)
- Arcane Shot (Lv. 14)
- Multi-Shot (Lv. 17)
- Volley Shot (Lv. 22)
- Poison Shot (Lv. 26)
- Ignition Shot (Lv. 30)
- Lifelink Shot (Lv. 42)
Fixes:
- Veil portal cancel actions no longer force the player to walk 1 tile down.
Updates & Changes:
- Removed the temporary Veil chest containing congealed items, tomes, flasks, and snowflakes.
- Hit Rate on all player classes increased to 100%. From now on, chance to miss will be handled only by enemy Evasion Rate.
- Hit Rate on Archer class increased to 115%.
- The An'ura researcher will give a reward upon returning to her with Ares in the party.
