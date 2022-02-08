v.230 - Festival of Foodies Patch Notes

The residents inhabiting Chu Chu Island are hosting a feast, and you are invited to the Chu Chu Food Festival! Participate in new engaging events such as Peep Delivery and Simia’s Sandwich Shop to earn Chu Chu Coins and Slurpy Coins which can be used for a variety of rewards! Even Muto wants to join in on the festivities! Help him grow with Muto’s Growth Journal and unlock passive stat bonuses. That’s not all the festival has to offer though, there’s even a Burger Blitz Bonanza! Meanwhile, elsewhere in Maple World, the Fog Forest Training Grounds has been unveiled in Mu Lung. This new map will act as a tool to configure training dummies! Additionally, improvements to Tower of Oz are also on the way along with the return of Burning World Leap.

