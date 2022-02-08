 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Time Master update for 8 February 2022

8 Feb 2022 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8168330 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

No more

'Jump' and 'Cast spell / slide' are now on 2 different hotkeys.

  • The default hotkey for 'Cast spell / slide' is now Left Alt on they Keyboard and 'X' on Xbox Controller (or its equivalent on other controllers). For the mouse, it's still right click.
  • If you have hotkeys already assigned to either of these slots, your key bindings will get reset to default.
  • If you plan to change the default keyboard hotkey for 'Cast spell / slide', please be mindful of Keyboard Rollover, especially if you're using an 'Up moves North' scheme. It's recommended to keep it on a control key (Alt, Ctrl or Shift).
  • In case I missed a corner case and you're encountering strange hotkey assignment behavior, "Reset to Defaults" should resolve any issues.
  • It's no longer possible to put 'Jump' and 'Cast spell / slide' on the same hotkey.

UX Improvements:

  • Zeno's movement speed penalty from being next to a Fireball or a Frostball has been reduced by 50%. Context: the current penalty was meant to improve players' aiming precision, but with the hotkeys separated this is no longer a concern.
  • The voice line that Zeno says when starting a trial and after finishing the story will now play a maximum of 2 times once every 10 minutes instead of an unlimited number of times once every 10 minutes. Context: ~10% of players are attempting to earn 3 starts in all levels, which is 10 times more than my predicted 1%. I'm starting to pay more attention to the post-story experience, so if you have suggestions feel free to leave them in the #feedback channel on on Discord or in the Steam discussion board.

Eliminating unintended solutions:

  • Adjustments to prevent an unintended solution in T42 (do your best, Blake :P)
  • Adjusted bridge sizes in T27 to prevent an unintended jump.
  • Adjusted the height of one of the platforms on the west side in T32 to prevent an unintended jump.

Input:

  • The input system has been updated. More controller types are now supported (eg: PS5) and some controllers should now work more consistently.

Known issues:

  • I'm still investigating issues regarding xbox controllers not working in certain circumstances.
  • I'm investigating an issue on Linux where the controller button for navigating the menu is 'X' instead of 'A' on an Xbox controller.

Changed files in this update

Time Master Depot (Linux) Depot 1486082
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.