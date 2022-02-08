8 Feb 2022 Update

No more
'Jump' and 'Cast spell / slide' are now on 2 different hotkeys.
- The default hotkey for 'Cast spell / slide' is now Left Alt on they Keyboard and 'X' on Xbox Controller (or its equivalent on other controllers). For the mouse, it's still right click.
- If you have hotkeys already assigned to either of these slots, your key bindings will get reset to default.
- If you plan to change the default keyboard hotkey for 'Cast spell / slide', please be mindful of Keyboard Rollover, especially if you're using an 'Up moves North' scheme. It's recommended to keep it on a control key (Alt, Ctrl or Shift).
- In case I missed a corner case and you're encountering strange hotkey assignment behavior, "Reset to Defaults" should resolve any issues.
- It's no longer possible to put 'Jump' and 'Cast spell / slide' on the same hotkey.
UX Improvements:
- Zeno's movement speed penalty from being next to a Fireball or a Frostball has been reduced by 50%. Context: the current penalty was meant to improve players' aiming precision, but with the hotkeys separated this is no longer a concern.
- The voice line that Zeno says when starting a trial and after finishing the story will now play a maximum of 2 times once every 10 minutes instead of an unlimited number of times once every 10 minutes. Context: ~10% of players are attempting to earn 3 starts in all levels, which is 10 times more than my predicted 1%. I'm starting to pay more attention to the post-story experience, so if you have suggestions feel free to leave them in the #feedback channel on on Discord or in the Steam discussion board.
Eliminating unintended solutions:
- Adjustments to prevent an unintended solution in T42 (do your best, Blake :P)
- Adjusted bridge sizes in T27 to prevent an unintended jump.
- Adjusted the height of one of the platforms on the west side in T32 to prevent an unintended jump.
Input:
- The input system has been updated. More controller types are now supported (eg: PS5) and some controllers should now work more consistently.
Known issues:
- I'm still investigating issues regarding xbox controllers not working in certain circumstances.
- I'm investigating an issue on Linux where the controller button for navigating the menu is 'X' instead of 'A' on an Xbox controller.
