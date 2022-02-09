Patch v1.0.6.1 Released

Patch v1.0.6.1 for God of War is now live
This patch is a hotfix to v1.0.6 which was released earlier today.
Please restart Steam to receive the update immediately.
Patch Notes
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where some devices would not have proper joystick deadzones
For a list of the topics we're currently tracking, please refer to our Known Issues. If you are experiencing any of these problems, submitting a ticket greatly helps us gather all of the information we need to properly access each one. We appreciate your continued patience as our team investigates your reports.
