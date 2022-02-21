Version 1.3.2 released!

A small patch addressing some of the existing issues:
- Bugfix: Fixed night challenge reward on Mount Riley Trail 4 which led to the Fury outfit not being unlockable.
- Bugfix: Fixed wrong count for maximum paint jobs.
- Bugfix: Changed it so that Progression overview for outfits and paint jobs will not count daily rides anymore.
- Bugfix: Fixed wind globally not working anymore.
- Bugfix: Fixed missing camera modifiers on Eldfjall.
- Bugfix: Fixed broken random obstacle on Eldjall.
- Bugfix: Fixed rendering error for waterfalls.
- Bugfix: Fixed game sometimes stopping at the start screen.
- Bugfix: Fixed visual glitches for backpacks.
Thanks again for reporting bugs & giving feedback,
The Megagons
Note: Patch is for Windows only, but MacOS version will follow soon!
