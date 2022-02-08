 Skip to content

YouRiding - Surfing and Bodyboarding Game update for 8 February 2022

Update 0.0.21

Update 0.0.21

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major graphics update with:

  • Better wave rendering
  • Rider's trail and spray
  • Wave's whitewash and lip particles

Other improvements:

  • Physics improvements
  • Wave editor: possibility to change the shallow color and transparency
  • Settings: possibility to change particles quality
  • Improvement: possibility to pause the wave in exploration mode
  • Improvement: better initial camera position in exploration mode
  • Bug fix: same direction for all the spots (facing East)
  • Many bug fixes

The iOS version is currently in private BETA, contact us to get access to it!

Don't forget to report any bug or ideas to our Discord.

NEVER STOP RIDING

Changed files in this update

YouRiding Win64 Depot 1725682
