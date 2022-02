Some reviewers have requested that the starting wealth for games be adjustable. Well, now it is! The default is still $10k, but players can now set the starting wealth between $150 and $69,420 if they choose so.

Note: The "SSS_NETWORTH_FIFTY" achievement, where a player ends the game with a networth of at least $50k, will ONLY be valid if the starting wealth is set to $10k or lower