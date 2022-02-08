- 'Front firing' turrets (not fixed) without a gunner will be manned by whoever has the higher effective aiming, between 70% of the co-pilot gunnery or 40% of the captain gunnery.
- Fixed BUG that would prevent fleet ships from docking in the carrier, after swapping ships.
- Increased stock for all ammo types and they are now traded in any station.
- The 3 main guns on the 'Dominance' received +10% damage boost and +80% projectile size/beam width.
- Hired crew member is now assigned as a ship passenger instead of in the station.
- The chance of finding special crew members is now initially higher, then decreases for each one already found.
- Improved AI mining with bigger ships.
- Increased Spinal Mounts flat damage boost.
- Fixed 'Remove special crew' button on new game setup.
- Fixed 'unable to dock' BUG.
Star Valor update for 8 February 2022
Small Patch - 1.3.5b
Patchnotes via Steam Community
