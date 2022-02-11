Hotfix update

Hello everyone,
A new patch update has been released :)
- Fixed the floating bug in VR where the player moves in a constant direction after falling
- Reworked the locomotion in VR and prolocomotion that caused the previous bug
- Fix player's height when going out of a vehicle and the rotation in one of the vehicle that would cause motion sickness
- Reduced the number of aggressive people in the Purge Event to get back to better performance. The event in Battle Royal still remains and will allow players to earn more XP when participating
Changed files in this update