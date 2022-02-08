Version 724: Hotfix for crashing and invisible models

If you were having issues in the last couple days with crashing or invisible player models, the issue should now be addressed and a hotfix was rolled out over steam with no downtime required for the servers. If you were using the "old version" branch, restarting steam should automatically push you onto the new update that solves the issue.

After the weekly update, some users had reported some crashing. The issue was unexpected and it appeared to only affect some machines. A quick rollback branch was shipped to allow players to continue to play the game by switching to the older version.

It appeared to be an internal issue with the unity engine that did not surface an error, but thanks to the quick reporting and testing of various community members in the discord, we were able to find and fix the issue promptly. Thanks to Roach, Requiescat, and ctrlalt3l1t3 for helping test the issue to get it resolved quickly.