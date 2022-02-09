AL DENTE (hard) LEVEL PACK 1!

Big noodle bowl incoming!

Al Dente level pack is the first content patch and it brings a bunch of new hard levels, bringing the total hard levels up to 16 (an entire chapter). To unlock hard levels you have to finish the regular 48 levels, in the level select screen you then press the Sword button (default X) to switch.

This patch also adds some bug fixes and tweaks early Normal levels to make them a bit easier. This makes the difficulty curve smoother for all users (trophy times are not changed).

While the game should be challenging some of the early levels were way too big of a hurdle, it's sad that a lot of people tried the game but didn't see later content and gimmicks because they spent way too many retries at level 7. Hopefully, this helps people get further.

Content

New hard levels with trophies and record times

Adjusted level 6 and 7 to make them easier

Added outline to Boss 1

New sprites and effects for laser traps

Bugs

Lasers are now have correct Z-index

Pause works on boss 1 now

Boss 1 attacks correctly when player slides under an obstacle

Rare bug that that showed the wrong amount of levels is now fixed.

Enjoy and let me know what you think!