Patchnotes 1.7 - Individual Level Sums

-
Added: Progress Screen now displays Individual Level Sums
-
Added: Individual Level Sums can be displayed, filtered and uploaded for global competition
-
Added: Added Dev Ghosts for Levels in Cycle 2 and Cycle 4
-
New: “Only in Speedrun Mode” Option for Customizable Music Pool
-
New: “God Mode” for Gameplay Options
-
New: You can now Block during a Displace chain
-
New: Controller Inputs are now displayed when viewing a Ghost
-
Fixed: Input Display of Ghost Replays now shows more reliant input patterns
