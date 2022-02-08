 Skip to content

Afterthought update for 8 February 2022

Patchnotes 1.7 - Individual Level Sums

Patchnotes 1.7 - Individual Level Sums

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added: Progress Screen now displays Individual Level Sums

  • Added: Individual Level Sums can be displayed, filtered and uploaded for global competition

  • Added: Added Dev Ghosts for Levels in Cycle 2 and Cycle 4

  • New: “Only in Speedrun Mode” Option for Customizable Music Pool

  • New: “God Mode” for Gameplay Options

  • New: You can now Block during a Displace chain

  • New: Controller Inputs are now displayed when viewing a Ghost

  • Fixed: Input Display of Ghost Replays now shows more reliant input patterns

