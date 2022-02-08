-Jet pack will be "ground locked" when you land on solid ground. Will not fire until you press space again. Prevents boosting around base corners or asteroid hills accidentally, and helps conserve fuel.
-Added inventory sorting to all container inventory screens eg atomizer, crate screen
Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 8 February 2022
Build 0.12: Jetpack groundlock, inventory sorting extended
Changed files in this update