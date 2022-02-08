 Skip to content

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 8 February 2022

Build 0.12: Jetpack groundlock, inventory sorting extended

Build 0.12: Jetpack groundlock, inventory sorting extended

Build 8168013

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Jet pack will be "ground locked" when you land on solid ground. Will not fire until you press space again. Prevents boosting around base corners or asteroid hills accidentally, and helps conserve fuel.

-Added inventory sorting to all container inventory screens eg atomizer, crate screen

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest Content Depot 1832211
