Pumping Simulator update for 8 February 2022

02.08.2022 Update Notes - MacOS Support

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Many thanks to everyone who bought and supported my game during early access process.

Additions

  • MacOS Support Added (But since I don't have a mac device, I would appreciate it if mac users can let me know if they run into a problem!)
  • Police Car added near to station, With this, you can reset traffic in case of jams.
  • Added open closed sign for restaurant
  • Restaurant customers will leave when you close restaurant
  • Darts now playable.
  • Now artificial intelligence also places the ordered market products.
  • Now we can drink the coffee we bought from the coffee machine.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that prevented it from appearing on other players when a non-host player purchased an upgrade.
  • While holding the hose in our hand, it releases it from our hands after a certain distance away.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the truck that brought grocery orders to collide with vehicles, causing traffic
  • Fixed a bug that caused the fuel truck to collide with vehicles, causing traffic
  • Fixed the awkward positioning of the first box in the truck
  • Now, if you leave the game while market orders are not placed, they are automatically placed and saved.
  • A solution has been found for the problem of being stuck in the air while placing products in the market.
  • Fixed a bug where crypto currency values ​​were reset on every login
  • Fixed an issue where items that should have been on the Market shelves were in strange places on the map
  • Improvements were made regarding artificial intelligence going to the same job.
  • Now when you drink something, playing drinking sound effect not eating.
  • Now, when a late-connected player buys an object, it also appears on other players.
  • Wheel pumper no longer spawns in the wrong place on a late-connected player
  • Now it works correctly when the market products arrive on the player who connects later.
  • Fixed an issue where the player who connected later would fall under the ground after playing a minigame or after getting off a vehicle

Changes&Improvements

  • You can now close the restaurant by stopping the sale of the foods on the menu.
  • Occlusion map baked for performance increase
  • Default Quality Setting setted to medium
  • Now the default transmission of purchased vehicles is automatic.
  • The transition range of AI motion animations has been accelerated from 0.5 to 0.25

