02.08.2022 Update Notes - MacOS Support

Many thanks to everyone who bought and supported my game during early access process.
Additions
- MacOS Support Added (But since I don't have a mac device, I would appreciate it if mac users can let me know if they run into a problem!)
- Police Car added near to station, With this, you can reset traffic in case of jams.
- Added open closed sign for restaurant
- Restaurant customers will leave when you close restaurant
- Darts now playable.
- Now artificial intelligence also places the ordered market products.
- Now we can drink the coffee we bought from the coffee machine.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that prevented it from appearing on other players when a non-host player purchased an upgrade.
- While holding the hose in our hand, it releases it from our hands after a certain distance away.
- Fixed a bug that caused the truck that brought grocery orders to collide with vehicles, causing traffic
- Fixed a bug that caused the fuel truck to collide with vehicles, causing traffic
- Fixed the awkward positioning of the first box in the truck
- Now, if you leave the game while market orders are not placed, they are automatically placed and saved.
- A solution has been found for the problem of being stuck in the air while placing products in the market.
- Fixed a bug where crypto currency values were reset on every login
- Fixed an issue where items that should have been on the Market shelves were in strange places on the map
- Improvements were made regarding artificial intelligence going to the same job.
- Now when you drink something, playing drinking sound effect not eating.
- Now, when a late-connected player buys an object, it also appears on other players.
- Wheel pumper no longer spawns in the wrong place on a late-connected player
- Now it works correctly when the market products arrive on the player who connects later.
- Fixed an issue where the player who connected later would fall under the ground after playing a minigame or after getting off a vehicle
Changes&Improvements
- You can now close the restaurant by stopping the sale of the foods on the menu.
- Occlusion map baked for performance increase
- Default Quality Setting setted to medium
- Now the default transmission of purchased vehicles is automatic.
- The transition range of AI motion animations has been accelerated from 0.5 to 0.25
Changed files in this update