Nienix update for 8 February 2022

Misc update

Build 8167881

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.55509152

🎯 [Bug] Fixed a soft lock related to event enemies not spawning in the area after the tutorial.

🎯 [Misc] The front/scout camera tracks more smoothly when the zoom is high. This is especially noticeable at the start of the game.

🎯 [UI] The character selection screen has received minor changes.

🎯 [Balancing] The Vagrantis skill "Blazing Rockets" now applies to any weapon, and not just fire-based weapons.

🎯 [Balancing] The Imperius skill "Warped Strike" now applies to any weapon, and not just cold-based weapons.

Changed files in this update

Nienix Content Depot 1332761
  • Loading history…
Nienix Depot Linux Depot 1332762
  • Loading history…
Nienix Depot MacOS Depot 1332763
  • Loading history…
