Version 0.55509152
🎯 [Bug] Fixed a soft lock related to event enemies not spawning in the area after the tutorial.
🎯 [Misc] The front/scout camera tracks more smoothly when the zoom is high. This is especially noticeable at the start of the game.
🎯 [UI] The character selection screen has received minor changes.
🎯 [Balancing] The Vagrantis skill "Blazing Rockets" now applies to any weapon, and not just fire-based weapons.
🎯 [Balancing] The Imperius skill "Warped Strike" now applies to any weapon, and not just cold-based weapons.
Nienix update for 8 February 2022
Misc update
