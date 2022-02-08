Valentine’s Day Card Contest: Crush on your Enemies

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Nothing goes more hand in hand than love and blood in the Exiled Lands. :heart: Want to impress your crush in the hut next door? Gift them the fresh heart of beast. Date night? Start a brawl with the local Black Hand pirates. After all, a couple that slays together stays together.

In this contest, we want to see your confession of love whether it’s as fresh as new kindling or a smoldering pit of Yog. Create a card to whomever (or whatever) your heart desires and send it to us to review it. It’s okay, they don’t have to know. ;)

We want you to create a card confessing your love to someone in the Exiled Lands/Isle of Siptah. This someone can be anyone you want: an NPC, another Exile, a character from roleplaying, the God/Goddess you worship, whatever you'd like. As long as the character exists in the Conan Exiles world and not, like, the steamy muscular people in The Avengers or Star Wars or whatever. You get the idea.

The card you make can be digital or physical and will be judged on creativity of the card and text in it.

For a digital card, you can use whatever software you'd like (Photoshop, Illustrator, MS Paint, etc).

For a physical card, you can use whatever material you like and send us pictures or a video of the card.

All entries must be submitted by 11:59 pm EST on February 21st 2022. We will not accept any entries after this date. Winners will be announced on February 25th 2022 at 1pm EDT/8pm CEST. Entries must be submitted through this email address: contest@funcom.com

Cards will be judged separately based on digital or physical. You can only enter one card, so be sure to specify in your email which media (physical or digital) you are entering. You can select any DLCs as a prize currently available for purchase by Funcom (excluding bundles). The keys are given out in even numbers, so you can share the love if you win! Or keep them all to yourself, nothing wrong with some selflove <3

Digital

First Place: Two(2) keys for Complete Edition (valued at $192.38)

Second Place: Six(6) DLC keys of your choice (valued at $59.94)

Third Place: Four(4) DLC keys of your choice (valued at $39.96)

Physical

First Place: Two(2) keys for Complete Edition (valued at $192.38)

Second Place: Six(6) DLC keys of your choice (valued at $59.94)

Third Place: Four (4) DLC keys of your choice (valued at $39.96)

Honorable Mentions

Those selected for honorable mentions will receive two (2) DLC keys (valued at $19.99) of your choice.

Your entry must include a card with text whether digital or physical.

When you submit your card entry, you affirm that it is your own work. You may have help making it, but it can only be submitted once. Please do not submit an entry that you did not make.

One entry per email per person.

You can send in as many pictures or videos as you wish. You can use Imgur or another (safe) site to upload images or videos if that’s easier. Just be sure we can access it!

All entries must adhere to the Conan Exiles Code of Conduct. Just keep in mind the winners will be shown on social media...so, rein it in a bit.

If your card is not in English, make sure there's a translation in the email.

How to Enter

Please send us your entry of the card to this email address: contest@funcom.com to enter. If you do not email us here, it will not be counted.

Make sure your subject line is “Card Contest”.

We will accept entries until 11:59 pm EDT February 21st 2022 . Entries submitted after this date will not be counted.

In the body of your email, please include:

Which category (physical or digital) you're entering

The names of who is writing the card, and who is receiving the card. Even if these are both already in the card itself.

Which platform (PC/Xbox/PlayStation) you’d like the DLC keys for, so we know if you are selected as a winner.

An English translation if the card is in another language.

Terms and Conditions

Odds of winning will be determined by number of entries.

No purchase necessary

Privacy: Funcom’s Privacy Policy is at: Privacy Policy - Funcom

Restrictions: Void where prohibited by law. Participants must be of legal age in their country of residence to participate. Directors, officers and employees of Sponsor, its parent, and any of their respective affiliate companies, subsidiaries, agents, professional advisors, advertising and promotional agencies, and immediate families of each are not eligible to win any prizes. All applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.

Use of Entries: In consideration of the chance to enter the Contest, The Sponsor(s) shall have the perpetual, non-exclusive, worldwide license and right to use, modify, reproduce, publish, perform, display, distribute, make derivative works of and otherwise commercially and non-commercially exploit Entrant’s name, character, likeness, and entry materials in perpetuity and throughout the universe, in any manner or medium now existing or hereafter developed, without separate compensation to Entrant or any other person or entity.

General Release: By entering the Contest, Entrant releases participating sponsors and any of their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees and agencies (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from any liability whatsoever, and waive any and all causes of action, related to any claims, costs, injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising out of or in connection with the Contest or delivery, misdelivery, acceptance, possession, use of or inability to use any prize (including, without limitation, claims, costs, injuries, taxes, fees, losses and damages related to personal injuries, death, damage to or destruction of property, rights of publicity or privacy.

Affidavit, Release and Data Collection: As a condition of being awarded any prize, winners will be required to execute and deliver to Sponsor’s a signed Affidavit of Eligibility, which includes an acceptance of these Official Rules, a release of liability and delivery information for prizes. Entrant is informed that the data collector is Funcom Oslo AS., and the data collected will be transferred to the United States of America. Upon request, Entrant will be provided with access to Entrant’s personal data. Entrant may withdraw their personal data upon request, however in such an event, Entrant will be disqualified as an entrant in the Contest prior to the fulfillment of prizes.

Winners List: After Febuary 25th 2022 winners will be posted on the Funcom official forums.

Sponsors:

Funcom Oslo AS.

Kirkegata 12 N-0153 Oslo Norway

www.funcom.com