 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

amazin' George 2 update for 8 February 2022

Version 1.2 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8167762 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After updating the graphics for the game, we have fixed a bug that could cause the game to hang when trying to impoperly push achievement status to Steam.

Changed files in this update

amazin' George 2 Content Depot 1870211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.