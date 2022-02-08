After updating the graphics for the game, we have fixed a bug that could cause the game to hang when trying to impoperly push achievement status to Steam.
amazin' George 2 update for 8 February 2022
Version 1.2 Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
