Dota 2 update for 8 February 2022
ClientVersion 5168
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Czech, Finnish, Hungarian, Bulgarian, French, Italian, Norwegian, Portuguese - Brazil, Danish, German, Greek, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish - Spain, Thai, Ukrainian, Dutch, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Swedish, Turkish, and Vietnamese
Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
Dota 2 Vulkan Win64 Depot 401536
Extra notes