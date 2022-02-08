Game patch 1.3.26

Share · View all patches · Build 8167306 · Last edited 8 February 2022 – 19:06:19 UTC by Wendy



This patch takes care of an oversight in the NPC ratelimiting system, which further increases the performance boost in a lot of cases.

Version 1.3.26:

fixed a boundary math error in the NPC ratelimiting code, which further increases the CPU performance boost from the NPC ratelimiting system (up to 50% more CPU performance compared to without the ratelimiting system in place, as opposed to the 36% figure provided in patch 1.3.22)



