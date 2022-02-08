 Skip to content

Intravenous update for 8 February 2022

Game patch 1.3.26

Last edited by Wendy

Hey folks!

This patch takes care of an oversight in the NPC ratelimiting system, which further increases the performance boost in a lot of cases.

Version 1.3.26:

  • fixed a boundary math error in the NPC ratelimiting code, which further increases the CPU performance boost from the NPC ratelimiting system (up to 50% more CPU performance compared to without the ratelimiting system in place, as opposed to the 36% figure provided in patch 1.3.22)

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

