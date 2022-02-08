Update - v1.0.5

Greetings players!
We have just released a new update today, please check it out!
Additional
・ Added a new stage "Candyland" (3 new songs included)
・ Added a new gauntlet "Bandage"
・ Added resetting standing position and orientation in settings.
Improvement
・ Adjusted the gauntlet position and angle for each platform
・ Adjusted the visibility of the volcanic stage and the submarine stage
Future updates
■ February 2022
・ Add 4-5 new songs
・ Improve UI and visibility
・ Russian localization
■ March 2022
・ Add 4-5 new songs
・ Add new note types
・ Add High-Load mode (limitation of punch speed and angle mode)
・ Improve UI and operability
■ April 2022
・ Add 4-5 new songs
・ Improve UI and operability
■ After May 2022
・ Add more new songs and stages periodically
・ Add more gauntlets and enemy colors periodically
・ Considering support for custom songs
・ Considering an endless mode
Changed files in this update