0.2.5 - City/Skills/Contracts/Backend changes

City:
- Due to some feedbacks, the blacksmith will have fresh items every day.
- Fixed a problem where the items were showing only on the first day of the week, if you have a save with empty items just advance a day and it will be fixed.
Skills:
- Concentration: Nerfed from +30% to +20% AGI and DEX. Now it lasts until the end of the fight.
- Mantra: No longer recovers STA.
- Exhaust: Removed. "Reinvigorate" will now take it's place.
- Reinvigorate: Recovers 100% STA.
- Rage: Buffed from +3 to +10 STR. Nerfed from -1 HP per turn to -4% HP per turn.
Contracts:
- Most of the contracts now have a bigger gold prize.
Backend (game code that players won't see):
- The blacksmith inventory system was upgraded to a newer one with less bugs.
Changed files in this update