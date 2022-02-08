 Skip to content

Gods of Sand update for 8 February 2022

0.2.5 - City/Skills/Contracts/Backend changes

Build 8166980

Patchnotes via Steam Community

City:

  • Due to some feedbacks, the blacksmith will have fresh items every day.
  • Fixed a problem where the items were showing only on the first day of the week, if you have a save with empty items just advance a day and it will be fixed.

Skills:

  • Concentration: Nerfed from +30% to +20% AGI and DEX. Now it lasts until the end of the fight.
  • Mantra: No longer recovers STA.
  • Exhaust: Removed. "Reinvigorate" will now take it's place.
  • Reinvigorate: Recovers 100% STA.
  • Rage: Buffed from +3 to +10 STR. Nerfed from -1 HP per turn to -4% HP per turn.

Contracts:

  • Most of the contracts now have a bigger gold prize.

Backend (game code that players won't see):

  • The blacksmith inventory system was upgraded to a newer one with less bugs.

