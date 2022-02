Patch notes:

-Made sprites load on call, game uses far less memory now. The game used to run using 550mb of memory and went up to 650 or even 700 at times. Now memory usage is around 225mb average, 275 at most, and at times can be as low as 165mb.

-SDL Joystick extension is updated

-Changed weather graphics slightly

-Overgrown Jungle and alarm sounds are less loud

Bugfixes:

-You can no longer waste an item by using it during a dodge

-Watcher Queen's attacks are fixed