Stop Sign VR update for 9 February 2022

A few updates

Share · View all patches · Build 8166894 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • "Recalc play area" now finds the largest play area rectangle that fits within your boundaries, irrespective of your orientation and position. It can be set to find the largest rectangle at startup.

    For Mixed VR systems, such as WMR headsets using Index controllers, this fixes the play area rectangle in SteamVR. This is especially useful for games such as Thrill of the Fight.
  • The LIV Virtual Camera is now excluded from generating impact alerts and proximity warnings.
  • You can configure for each box whether it ignores controllers, so it will only fade-in and alert for the headset. Use it for boxes around low height objects that you won't hit with your controllers, such as a bed, couch, a low table, etc. You will still see the box when you are near it because the headset comes close.
  • A memory leak in Boundary++ has been fixed that showed up after playing for a long time. (Special thanks to GameOVR for the accurate reporting.)

