Amazing Fix update for 8 February 2022

Unity version update

Build 8166883 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game is upgrading to the 2021 version of Unity. Normally nothing should change, except fix some bugs and maybe improve performance a bit.

