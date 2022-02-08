The game is upgrading to the 2021 version of Unity. Normally nothing should change, except fix some bugs and maybe improve performance a bit.
Amazing Fix update for 8 February 2022
Unity version update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update