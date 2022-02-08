v1.1.1 [patch 11]

ADDITION, BUG FIXES and OPTIMIZATIONS
ADDITION
- The icon keyboard return have been added to the dialog (feedback).
BUG FIXES
- With gamepad in auto aim when we move Cubi during the auto aim targetting a target there are no more shaking (undo).
- Critical chance[Stat] text in character info window in Fragments section is now the good text.
- In character info window in Fragments section the second "Chance de critique" is now well write.
- In the SG2 the text critical chance point is now well displayed.
- The goal window will not close automatically at the end of a dialog when you complete a serie of goals even if you have deactive the goal window. It'is the best way to avoid inconsistencies between different goal / goals situations completed. You must close it manually each time.
- In the transfers window the map indicator for the SG2 and SG3 South (entrance) is now well placed on the first blue transfer in the south.
- The title color in Between Security Gateways 3 to go in Security Gateway 6 (transfer) have now the good color.
OPTIMIZATIONS
- Optimization on the enemies, bosses, destructible blocks and multitask programs life scripts to avoid update call for renderer when they take damage.
- Big quantities of textures are now compressed and resize to gain performance.
- Some materials are now the same, the other have been removed.
- All rich texts toggle are now disabled.
- Tutorial text in Simulation zone aren't cast shadow anymore (that's change nothing in the visual of the game, because by default they dont display shadows).
- All area / transfer title texts aren't cast shadow anymore (that's change nothing in the visual of the game, because by default they dont display shadows).
- Some objects uses to title inspector have beve disable.
