UNFAIR update for 8 February 2022

v1.1.1 [patch 11]

Build 8166813

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADDITION, BUG FIXES and OPTIMIZATIONS

ADDITION

  • The icon keyboard return have been added to the dialog (feedback).

BUG FIXES

  • With gamepad in auto aim when we move Cubi during the auto aim targetting a target there are no more shaking (undo).
  • Critical chance[Stat] text in character info window in Fragments section is now the good text.
  • In character info window in Fragments section the second "Chance de critique" is now well write.
  • In the SG2 the text critical chance point is now well displayed.
  • The goal window will not close automatically at the end of a dialog when you complete a serie of goals even if you have deactive the goal window. It'is the best way to avoid inconsistencies between different goal / goals situations completed. You must close it manually each time.
  • In the transfers window the map indicator for the SG2 and SG3 South (entrance) is now well placed on the first blue transfer in the south.
  • The title color in Between Security Gateways 3 to go in Security Gateway 6 (transfer) have now the good color.

OPTIMIZATIONS

  • Optimization on the enemies, bosses, destructible blocks and multitask programs life scripts to avoid update call for renderer when they take damage.
  • Big quantities of textures are now compressed and resize to gain performance.
  • Some materials are now the same, the other have been removed.
  • All rich texts toggle are now disabled.
  • Tutorial text in Simulation zone aren't cast shadow anymore (that's change nothing in the visual of the game, because by default they dont display shadows).
  • All area / transfer title texts aren't cast shadow anymore (that's change nothing in the visual of the game, because by default they dont display shadows).
  • Some objects uses to title inspector have beve disable.

Changed files in this update

