Within Skerry update for 8 February 2022

Within Skerry - Now Available!

Within Skerry update for 8 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello friends,

I am very pleased to finally announce that Within Skerry is now officially available and playable on Steam.

I may be biased when I say this, but I believe that this may be my scariest project, to date. But who knows! I will let you all be the judge of that :)

As always, if you play the game, please leave a review highlighting your thoughts. Whether you enjoyed the game or disliked the game, all feedback is extremely valuable and heavily appreciated.

Thank you, everybody. and Happy Gaming!

Stan. T

