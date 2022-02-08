FEBRUARY 2022 UPDATE

UI/UX

Console players can now change their output speaker configuration.

Difficulty descriptions on the Matchmaking screen now update properly when swapping between Campaign and Quickplay.

Personalization screens now highlight the items the player has equipped (emblems/sprays/badges).

Players can now skip cutscenes that began while the user had the chat box open.

Fixed the placement of the "Hold F to Skip" button on widescreen resolutions.

Fixed an issue where the player could become temporarily unable to enter the Social menu after opening up and closing Preferences section on the Campaign screen.

Friends on the Xbox Friends List will no longer disappear from the list after entering a multiplayer session with another friend.

The card selection outline no longer disappears when the player toggles over burn cards in the card selection menu.

Fixed various gradient issues on card selection and post-round for nonstandard resolutions.

Damage numbers shown by the Knowledge Is Power card no longer appear in cinematics.

Shared card effects now display properly for Burn Cards tooltip prompts.

Active cards no longer overlap when pressing the O or B buttons while Corruption cards are being drawn.

"Player joined game" messaging no longer appears erroneously while transitioning between maps.

Weapons will now stop firing while players are in menus.

Fixed an issue where the Mission Difficulty could overlap the tutorial video for Campaigns in Fort Hope.

Fixed an issue where the button for Swarm PVP could become inactive after accessing the Campaign menu.