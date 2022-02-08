 Skip to content

Back 4 Blood update for 8 February 2022

FEBRUARY 2022 UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 8166685 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Developer Note - Over the next few patches, we're making many of our cards more viable for different strategies while also removing tradeoffs that don't meaningfully add to gameplay. 

A few new features are included in the February 2022 Update, most notably the ability to Stay Together at the end of a match if you enjoyed fighting Ridden with your group of Quickplay Cleaners. 

We'll continue to improve the Back 4 Blood experience and look forward to your feedback on our February 2022 Update!_Our February 2022 Update goes live on Tuesday, February 8th at 10am - Pacific Time._Follow along with our Trello board (http://bit.ly/B4BTrello) to track upcoming new features, balance changes, and major bug fixes. Note that our Trello Board, and this list of fixes, are not exhaustive.**

New Features**

  • Streamer Mode

    • Players now have access to an audio option that disables copyrighted music in the game.

  • Stay Together

    • Ungrouped players can vote to "stay together" at the end of a run when they would have otherwise been split up.

  • Walker's Ability Reworked

    • Added Incoming! which functions like Marked for Death.
      • Lowers the marked target's damage dealt.  
      • Accuracy on precision kills removed.

  • Increased the limit of decks allowed in the Deck Manager to 16 for each mode, previously 8.

  • Players now earn Supply Points after failing a mission.

  • Added two new tutorial tips in the card draw overlay explaining catch up draws that get granted to players.

  • Notable Bug Fixes

    • Fixed an issue that caused weapon fire rates to not always be accurate.
    • Fixed campaign objective items being dropped on use.
    • Fixed an issue where muted players were not being unmuted if the player toggled "Unmute All" before loading into the game.



**Campaign Updates**

  • General

    • Players can now interrupt firing by reloading.

    • T5 Grenade crates are now open by default.

    • Shotgun ammo pickups from crates increased to 60 ammo from 25.

    • Rifle ammo pickups from crates increased to 120 ammo from 100.

    • Players are now able to hit the Breaker's weakspots with melee weapons.

    • Global difficulty damage increases no longer affect Friendly Fire damage.

    • Quickplay no longer queues players into finale maps.

  • General Card Updates**

    **

    • Developer Note: The following changes make slow and steady combat more viable. 

      • Evasive** Action refactored to Defensive Maneuver**.

        • Attacks over 15 damage apply 25% damage resistance for 3 seconds.

      • On Your Marks 

        • Instantly gives 15% of max ammo and 10% movement speed while firing.
        • +25% reload and +25% weapon swap for 30 seconds on horde trigger.
        • No longer gives team speed 15% for 30 seconds at saferoom.

      • Amped Up

        • No longer gives temporary health when leaving the saferoom.
        • Now gives team 25 temporary health any time a horde is triggered.

      • Shooting Gloves refactored.

        • +25% swap (unchanged).
        • Added 15% recoil control.
        • Added 15% accuracy.

      • Front Sight Focus refactored.

        • +20% Accuracy (unchanged).
        • Added 10% weakspot damage.
        • Added 15% Aim speed.

    • Mom's revive now fully heals target.

    • Hoffman's ability now includes a 1% chance to find offensive items on any kill and team ammo is increased to 15% from 10%.

    • Admin Reload - No longer has a trade off.

    • Ammo for All - Added stats 1% team damage.

    • Ammo Pouch

      • Added 2.5% bullet damage.
      • Added 25% Ammo Capacity.

    • Ammo Belt

      • Added 15% reload.
      • Added 50% Ammo Capacity.
      • No longer has a trade-off.

    • Grenade Pouch

      • Added 25% Swap Speed.
      • Increases Offensive Slot by 1.

    • Double Grenade Pouch 

      • Increases Offensive Slot by 2.
      • No longer reduces damage by 10%.
      • Now slows movement by 5%.

    • Belt Clip

      • Added 10% Use Speed.
      • Increases Quick Slot by 1.

    • Utility Belt Clip

      • Increases Quick Slot by 2.
      • No longer reduces damage by 10%.
      • Now slows movement by 5.

    • Shoulder Bag

      • Increases Offensive Slot by 2.
      • No longer reduces damage by 10%.
      • Now slows movement by 5%.

    • Mandatory PT

      • Stamina reduced to 10% from 15%.
      • Stamina regen +10%.

    • Hellfire - Decreased movement speed to 3% from 5%.

    • Stamina - Now gives a flat 10 stamina instead of 10%.

    • Compound Interest

      • Updated to affect the whole team.
      • Reduced to 5% from 10%.
      • Developer Note: Rather than obligating the Cleaner using this card to drop their Copper for the team, we wanted the whole team to benefit from the card.

    • Battle Lust - Now benefits from healing efficiency.

    • Face Your Fears - Trigger range increased to 2.5 meters from 2 meters.

    • Utility Scavenger - Barbed Wire now properly gets highlighted with this card, instead of Offensive Scavenger.

    • Stimulants - Duration increased to 60 seconds from 30 seconds.

    • Optics **Enthusiast** - No longer reduces stamina efficiency.

    • Trigger Control - Added accuracy on precision kills.

      • Developer Note: We really enjoy Walker's ability and refactored Trigger Control to be similar.

    • Wooden Armor

      • Trauma resistance decreased to 30% from 40%.
      • No longer increases Acid damage by 100%.
      • Developer Note: We made these changes in the spirit of eventually making this card viable.

    • Body Armor

      • Trauma resistance decreased to 20% from 25%.
      • No longer has a trade-off.

    • Overwatch - Distance increased to 15 meters from 10.

  • Healing Card Updates

    • Antibiotic Ointment

      • Increased Healing Efficiency to 25% from 20%.
      • Now gives an additional 10 temp health to targets any time you heal with an item or ability.

    • EMT Bag

      • Increased Healing Efficiency to 50% from 40%.
      • No longer reduces stamina efficiency.

    • Field Surgeon

      • Targets Heal 3 trauma any time a Medical Accessory is used.
      • No longer gives healing efficiency.
      • No longer has a trade-off.

    • Medical Expert

      • Targets Heal 1 trauma any time a Medical Accessory is used.
      • Added 50% revive speed.
      • Added 15% team healing efficiency.

    • Fanny Pack

      • Added 15% Trauma Resist.
      • Increases Support slot by 1.

    • Fresh Bandage - Returned to full health after trauma heal.

  • Corruption Card Updates

    • Toxic Spill - Temp health per kill reduced to 3 from 5.

  • Balance Updates

    • Developer Note: We tuned many of the weapons taking the following into consideration:

      • We felt certain weapon qualities weren't scaling well enough and other weapons were scaling too quickly.  
      • Tuning needed to take into account the bug fix for weapon fire rates.

    • Weapon damage scaling per quality decreased to 18.5% from 20%.

    • AA12 Weapon damage scaling per quality increased by 11.5% from 10%.

    • AK47 changes:

      • Aim down sights spread increased to 0.70 from 0.29.
      • Damage falloff rescaled to 2000/2500/2750 from 1750/2250/2500.
      • Weapon damage scaling per quality decreased to 18.5% from 20%.

    • Barret changes:

      • Damage falloff rescaled to 2250/2750/3000 from 1750/2500/3250.
      • Weapon damage scaling per quality decreased to 18.5% from 20%.

    • Belgian changes:

      • Reload time decreased to 1.6 from 2.
      • Weapon damage scaling per quality decreased to 18.5% from 20%.

    • Desert Eagle Weapon damage scaling per quality decreased to 18.5% from 20%.

    • M4 changes:

      • Damage increased to 11 from 10.
      • Damage falloff rescale to 1750/2250/2500 from 1500/1750/2500.
      • Magazine size increased to 30 from 25.

    • M16 changes:

      • Damage falloff rescaled to 1750/2250/2500 from 1500/1750/2500.
      • Reduced burst delay to .2  from .25.
      • Weapon damage scaling per quality increased by 11.5% from 10%.

    • M1A changes:

      • Recoil Pitch reduced to 25 from 35.
      • Damage falloff rescaled to 2000/2500/3000 from 1500/2250/3000.

    • M249 changes:

      • Damage increased to 14 from 13.
      • Damage falloff rescaled to 1750/2250/2500 from 1500/2000/2500.

    • M9 - Weapon damage scaling per quality increased by 11.5% from 10%.

    • M9 Burst changes:

      • Reduced burst delay to 0.225 from 0.3.
      • Weapon damage scaling per quality increased by 11.5% from 10%.

    • MP5 changes:

      • Fire Rate increased to 0.07.
      • Weapon damage scaling per quality increased by 11.5% from 10%.

    • Phoenix changes:

      • Damage falloff rescaled to 2250/2750/3000 from 1750/2500/3250.
      • Weapon damage scaling per quality decreased to 18.5% from 20%.

    • Ranch Rifle changes:

      • Damage falloff rescaled to 1750/2250/2750 from 1250/2000/2750.
      • Weapon damage scaling per quality increased by 11.5% from 10%.

    • RPK Damage falloff rescaled to 2000/2500/2750 from 1750/2250/2750.

    • SCAR changes:

      • Aim down sights spread increased to 0.94 from 0.29.
      • Reload speed increased to 1.88 from 1.75.
      • Damage falloff rescaled to 2000/2500/2750 from 1750/2250/2500.
      • Weapon damage scaling per quality decreased to 18.5% from 20%.

    • Super 90 Weapon damage scaling per quality increased by 11.5% from 10%.

    • TAC14 Weapon damage scaling per quality decreased to 18.5% from 20%.

    • Tec9 changes:

      • Developer Note: Tec9 was overtuned to almost be like a primary weapon, so we needed to bring it back in line with other Secondary Weapons.
      • Reload speed increased to 2.47 from 2.25.
      • Minimum hip fire spread increased to 5 from 4.
      • Spread add increased to 4.2 from 3.9.
      • Recoil yaw and pitch increased to 12 from 10.
      • Weapon damage scaling per quality increased by 11.5% from 10%.

    • UMP 45 Weapon damage scaling per quality decreased to 18.5% from 20%.

    • Uzi Weapon damage scaling per quality increased by 11.5% from 10%.

  • Spawning Updates

    • Wandering Specials now have a 12 to 18 second exit cooldown. 

  • Bot Updates

    • Bot positioning has been updated to prioritize player line of sight.

  • Ridden AI Updates

    • Car alarms are no longer triggered by Charred Ridden.

    • Reeker melee damage reduced to 8 from 15.

  • Remnants: The Road to Hell

    • The Ogre can no longer spawn in this mission.

  • Remnants: The Body Dump

    • T5 grenade cases now can spawn in more locations.



**Swarm PvP Updates**

  • General

    • Added new VFX to Ridden.

  • Balance Updates

    • Cleaners now begin each round with full ammo in Swarm mode.
    • Reduced Tallboy's health to 600 from 625.
    • Reduced Tallboy's overhead damage radius to 140 from 160.
    • Tallboy's stun resistance mutation now limits stun time to 2.5 seconds, down from 3 seconds.
    • Removed the ramp-up time for the vomit ability to reach full velocity for Retch players.
    • Hocker's projectile speed reduced to 2000 from 2500.



**Controller Updates**

  • Player strafe, forward, and backward movement speeds are now more consistent between Keyboard & Mouse and Controller.



**Supply Line Updates**

  • New Sprays are now available in Supply Lines.
  • ZWAT emblem is now available in Roving Merchants Supply Lines.



**Accessibility Updates**

  • Text to Speech is now implemented for Tooltips.



**UI/UX Updates**

  • Added tooltips for most options to better explain a given option's functionality.

  • Icons for buffs given by a card now display on the card as well as the in-game HUD.

  • Added a menu option called "Cinematics Subtitles" to disable subtitles during cutscenes.

  • Card tooltips now appear during card selection.

  • More detailed messaging displays when a player gets kicked from the server.



**Bug Fixes**

  • Matchmaking

    • Fixed an issue that caused users to disconnect from the server after joining a friend's game from another player's Fort Hope.

  • Fort Hope

    • General
      • Auto Glock 23 correctly reverts to the default skin.
      • Fixed an issue with "glowing" hair while using certain character skins.

  • Campaign

    • Cards

      • Fixed an issue where some player cards were being applied twice on level transition.

      • Fixed an issue where late-joining players would retain Combat Knives and other character abilities after taking over a bot and switching to a new character.

      • Doc's passive is now affected by Group Therapy's healing efficiency.

      • All Burn Cards with "Trauma" now display the Trauma tooltip.

      • Karlee's ability no longer highlights police cars that already had their alarm triggered.

      • Players with ammo buff cards active now start their first map with full ammo.

      • Healing values on medical accessory tooltips reflect the correct increase (50%) when the EMT Bag card is active.

      • Fixed an issue where Burn Cards would persist after a team wipe.

      • Fixed an issue where Power Swap activated when the conditions were not met.

      • Fixed an issue with Doc and Mom's abilities not working after a team wipe.

      • Fixed an issue for players taking over a slot that had played a Burn Card potentially being charged for that card.

      • Fixed an issue that prevented Glass Cannon from applying to Weakspots.

    • General

      • Act Achievements / Accomplishments now unlock immediately after completing an Act's finale.

      • Upgrades purchased in the Vendor now persist after level transitions when a player who joined via Quickplay leaves the game.

      • Vendors no longer display duplicates of attachments / weapons.

      • Resolved an issue that caused players to gain trauma damage after a team wipe.

      • Fixed an issue where players could free teammates from Rescue Pods without facing them.

      • Players are now properly positioned when rescuing teammates in Rescue Pods from the side.

      • Fixed an issue where players could use the First Aid Cabinet while not facing the correct direction.

      • Fixed an issue where players could use the First Aid Cabinet while at full health.

      • Fixed pings not going through the doorframe of open Prepper Stash doors.

      • Fixed an issue causing players not being able to reload or fire after being revived.

      • Cleaners will no longer say their boss fleeing lines when the Hag is fleeing with a devoured teammate.

      • Adjusted the collision of the minigun to be more narrow, preventing issues where the minigun could block doorways.

      • Fixed an issue that prevented players from picking up items that were dropped near certain NPCs.

      • Fixed Cleaners saying their mission blocked lines when they were no longer blocked.

      • Fixed an issue causing Horde timers to reset after a Rescue Pod spawns on the map.

      • Fixed an issue on the Failed resolution screen where the map would not reset properly when the host left after a team wipe.

      • Blood and gore effects from melee hits now display properly in third person.

      • Fixed an issue causing the interaction prompt on secret skull trophies to not appear after late joining a match.

    • Weapons

      • Reserve ammo count no longer underflows if the user has -100% ammo capacity.

      • Fixed an issue where the automatic reload animation would not play when using the Phoenix Rifle.

      • Fixed an issue that caused the reload animation to not play with sniper rifles when the last shot is fired using aim-down-sights.

      • Fixed an issue where the "No Ammo" sound effect could play repeatedly while shooting with Full Auto on for all weapons.

      • Fixed an issue where the Combat Knife's second swing hitbox did not match its first swing.

    • Bots

      • Bots now try to avoid dangerous attacks from Ridden such as Abomination tentacles and Tallboy attacks.
      • Bots no longer attack Snitches that are not in combat.
      • Bots no longer slide around after being hit by a Hocker attack.
      • Bots no longer run out of ammo after they die and are rescued.
      • Fixed an issue causing bots to use Barbed Wire while attempting to run up to Ridden.

    • Offline

      • Fixed an issue where a new starting map is not unlocked if a player leaves the game before the level loads when playing offline.

      • Matchmaking preferences are no longer displayed when playing in Offline mode.

      • Accepting an invite in Offline mode now tracks Campaign abandonment.

    • Ridden

      • The Hag's music sfx will now fall off depending on her distance from the players.

      • Sleepers no longer pounce on Cleaners that have been swallowed by the Hag.

      • Fixed an issue where killed Sleepers still appear alive to late-joining players in spectator mode.

      • Fixed an issue allowing Tallboys and players to stand on Sleepers.

      • The Breaker's death gas debuff is now correctly applied to players inside the death gas when it first appears.

      • Fixed an issue where fire effects would remain on Ridden after they stopped burning.

      • Fixed an issue where Ridden could remain frozen in the position they were in when they died.

      • Sound effects for the Ogre during its tumor toss attack now play properly in Online matches.

      • Fixed issues related to common Ridden animations while on fire.

    • The Devil's Return: Pain Train

      • The Ogre should no longer get stuck on certain slanted surfaces.

    • The Devil's Return: The Crossing

      • The end of round screen at the end of The Devil's Return: The Crossing will now have the proper background (previously the bridge at the end of the level).

    • Search and Rescue: A Clean Sweep

      • Fixed roll up door sound effects continuing to play when it should stop.
      • Sleepers on the Liquor store should no longer attack players on the other side of the wall.
      • Fixed an issue where Ridden would not navigate properly in certain areas.

    • Search and Rescue: Bar Room Blitz

      • Bots will teleport to Cleaners at the jukebox on the other side of the fence if they are not incapacitated.
      • Fixed an issue where jukebox music would remain off for late joining players after the jukebox was fixed.

    • The Dark Before the Dawn: Special Delivery

      • Improved the audio occlusion of conversation between Josh and Phillips.

    • Blue Dog Hollow: Hell's Bells

      • Bots no longer continuously teleport to the player while they are inside the church.
      • Fixed an exploit where players could skip the tow truck horde.

    • Blue Dog Hollow: The Sound of Thunder

      • Special Ridden now spawn consistently.

    • The Armory: The Handy Man

      • Cutscene music now properly plays at the end of the level.

    • Plan B: Hinterland

      • The Hag can no longer spawn inside of the saferoom before players destroy the nest.

    • Plan B: Trailer Trashed

      • Fixed an issue with audio corruption and frames per second dropping when entering trailers.
      • Fixed an issue where the Breaker could get stuck temporarily around level geometry.
      • Fixed an ammo pickup that could not be reached near the bridge.

    • Plan B: The Broken Bird

      • Fixed an issue where the Breaker could fall out of bounds after leaping towards players on the ferry.
      • Fixed an issue preventing players from completing the objective after being rescued.

    • Job 10: 22: Grave Danger

      • Fixed an issue where dialogue could play out of order.
      • Breaker death gas no longer appears.

    • [b]Dr. Rogers' Neighborhood: Cabins by the Lake

      [/b]

      • An additional conversation will now properly play upon seeing the ferry.

    • Remnants: A Friend in Need

      • Resolved some occlusion issues experienced after reviving Cleaners in certain locations.

    • Remnants: Making the Grade

      • Fixed an issue where Ridden could become stuck inside level geometry.

    • Remnants: The Road to Hell

      • Fixed a bot pathing issue related to Hocker pins between a particular tree and pole.

    • Remnants: The Body Dump

      • Fixed an issue causing players to become stuck after attempting to open a T5 grenade case that has already been opened.

    • The Abomination

      • Fixed an issue where the Abomination's tentacles became invincible after being hit by a frag grenade.
      • Fixed issues with Cleaner Bots fighting Ridden hordes.

  • Swarm PvP

    • The leaver penalty now refreshes properly when disconnecting from PvP Swarm Mode.

    • Karlee's "Danger Sense" ability now highlights police cars.

    • Ridden

      • Ridden players can no longer see out of bounds at specific locations on Search and Rescue: A Clean Sweep.

      • Ridden can no longer become stuck inside the gymnasium on Remnants: Making the Grade.

      • Hocker can no longer interrupt her melee with the throw ability.

      • Tallboys and variants can no longer spawn underneath the saferoom and become stuck on The Devil's Return: Resurgence.

      • The Retch's reticle will now properly align with where acid pools are predicted to land.

  • Supply Lines

    • Checklist emblem was unintentionally unlocked by default. It is now locked by default if the player has not already met the criteria for it.

  • Controllers

    • PS5 trigger effects now play on the proper trigger.
    • Fixed an issue on PS5 controllers where Adaptive Triggers that were turned off would turn on again after loading into a map.

  • Accessibility

    • Fixed Text To Speech not playing for some Options dropdowns.
    • Text-to-speech is no longer always enabled in the sign-in menu after changing the console's language.
    • Text-to-Speech now properly reads the practice options for Ridden in Fort Hope.

  • UI/UX

    • Console players can now change their output speaker configuration.

    • Difficulty descriptions on the Matchmaking screen now update properly when swapping between Campaign and Quickplay.

    • Personalization screens now highlight the items the player has equipped (emblems/sprays/badges).

    • Players can now skip cutscenes that began while the user had the chat box open.

    • Fixed the placement of the "Hold F to Skip" button on widescreen resolutions.

    • Fixed an issue where the player could become temporarily unable to enter the Social menu after opening up and closing Preferences section on the Campaign screen.

    • Friends on the Xbox Friends List will no longer disappear from the list after entering a multiplayer session with another friend.

    • The card selection outline no longer disappears when the player toggles over burn cards in the card selection menu.

    • Fixed various gradient issues on card selection and post-round for nonstandard resolutions.

    • Damage numbers shown by the Knowledge Is Power card no longer appear in cinematics.

    • Shared card effects now display properly for Burn Cards tooltip prompts.

    • Active cards no longer overlap when pressing the O or B buttons while Corruption cards are being drawn.

    • "Player joined game" messaging no longer appears erroneously while transitioning between maps.

    • Weapons will now stop firing while players are in menus.

    • Fixed an issue where the Mission Difficulty could overlap the tutorial video for Campaigns in Fort Hope.

    • Fixed an issue where the button for Swarm PVP could become inactive after accessing the Campaign menu.

    • Fixed an issue where the vibration option tooltip was showing incorrect text.



  • Playstation Platforms

    • Fixed an issue causing duplicate Player Profile save data files on PS4 and PS5.
    • Fixed an issue where Ridden could stretch while approaching players on PS4.
    • Fixed bugs related to Offline/Online mode selection and starting a PS5 activity.

  • PC Platforms

    • Fixed frame rate drop and hitching when the player is pinned by a Hocker for the first time on Epic graphics settings.

  • Epic Platform

    • Players can proceed past the sign-in screen when launching the title without an internet connection.

To view all patch notes click here (Latest News - Back 4 Blood).If you find a bug, please report it here (https://bugs.back4blood.com/).

