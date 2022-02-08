Hotfix 0.9.8.6b

Features:
- The executor and whorshipper armors can be crafted
- A new event : Damkina smugglers offers various rewards
Changes:
- Humbaba's spells icons have been improved
- Spells have a new impact sound
- The temple has new dynamic shadows
Fixes:
- Fixes a bug where the Lit shader was not compatible with the SRP system
- Mannfred now attacks the sbirats during the prolog
Known issues:
- Sometimes links are invisible in the editor. To fix that you need to move the camera around and the links should appezr
Changed files in this update