Cellyon: Boss Confrontation update for 8 February 2022

Hotfix 0.9.8.6b

Build 8166617 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • The executor and whorshipper armors can be crafted
  • A new event : Damkina smugglers offers various rewards

Changes:

  • Humbaba's spells icons have been improved
  • Spells have a new impact sound
  • The temple has new dynamic shadows

Fixes:

  • Fixes a bug where the Lit shader was not compatible with the SRP system
  • Mannfred now attacks the sbirats during the prolog

Known issues:

  • Sometimes links are invisible in the editor. To fix that you need to move the camera around and the links should appezr

