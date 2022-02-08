Major update Wild Terra Online. Rankings, Masters Mark Reforging and New Bonuses

Rankings:
- The basic version of the rating of players has been added to the game. For each server, the rating will be different, and it will be divided into 3 ranks: General (PvP + PvE), PvP activity, PvE activity. In the future, a rating for crafters/gatherers will be added.
- The old "Fame" system and everything connected with it are no longer active in the game.
- When committing suicide, the character will lose 20% of the Rating points.
Now for PvP activity, players will receive Honor Points:
- For defeating a player, you get 10% of his Honor Points.
- For obtaining the head of a defeated character, you get 10 Honor points.
- For the construction of the “Head on a stake” decoration, you get 5 Honor Points.
- For capturing a castle during a siege, you get 20 Honor points. During the siege, you can only get honor points for one castle.
- When killed by another character, you lose 10% Honor Points.
- You can not get Honor Points for killing "Novices", as well as cutting off the heads of their characters.
- You can not get Honor Points if the character died from poison or bleeding.
Now for PvE activity, you can get Fame Points:
- For receiving treasures and the Royal Treasure.
- For killing Bears, Draemeters, Alfar-Shamans, and other dangerous monsters.
- For the destruction of the Warp Crystal.
- For the successful interruption of the Ritual.
- When killed by monsters, you lose 10% Fame Points.
Important! For any dishonest manipulations with the rating and its cheating, the player's rating will be reset to zero. In case of repeated violation, the player will receive a ban!
Master's mark and item reforging:
- Now you can reforge any item with a master's mark and get a new bonus instead of the old one. Only the master who made it can reforge an item (also requires an Intelligence of 13). It will require 50% of the cost of the resources that are needed to create this item + 10 Warp Crystal Shards and 3000 Master Inspiration points. The quality of the item and other characteristics do not change.
- Added more than 20 new bonuses for the master's mark.
- When crafting tools, you can get a unique master's mark bonus.
New mechanics and items:
- Added a new profession "Weaving".
- Added new tool "Steel Shovel".
- Added "Roof Tile" to pottery.
- The mechanics of armor decoration scrolls has been reworked, now any scroll can simply be hovered over the desired item to change it. This will allow us to further add various paint options and other armor decorations to the game.
Balance and changes:
- Changed the stamina cost of gathering and mining resources.
- To use the ability "Dash" and "Roll" now requires a minimum value of bonuses.
- Now you can build house projects directly from the project scroll.
- When destroying any stoves in the finished project of the house, the whole house will not be destroyed.
- Reduced time to remove dropped items on the ground from 30 to 3 minutes.
- Chat. The channel for the local language chat has been removed, now you can write to the global chat in any language without restrictions.
- Chat. Newcomers to the game cannot write to the chat for the first 10 minutes.
- Chat. Updated overhead message colors based on the chat channel.
- Royal treasures only appear in disputed lands.
- The old Penetration Protection perk no longer appears in item descriptions.
- Changed the color of nicknames above the head of players from the same guild.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a rare bug with Warping items.
- Fixed a bug with stamina costs when building some constructions.
Changed files in this update