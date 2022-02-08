Model Builder - Out Now!

Hi everyone!

We couldn’t be more excited to announce the launch of Model Builder!

Here at Moonlit, we are a small team of indie developers with years of model building passion and experience behind us. So we know how important it is to make a game that is not only an authentic homage to real life Model Building, but one that is just as fun and creative too.

The whole team here have worked tirelessly on creating Model Builder, and we are incredibly proud of what we have achieved so far! This is just the start for us, and we can't wait to share our future plans with everyone in the upcoming weeks.

We hope Model Builder will give you just as much joy as the first time you received your model kit :)

The Model Builder Team

