Knock on the Coffin Lid update for 9 February 2022

Update № 47 (0.4.7)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Knock-knock to all the lycans! Update 0.4.7 has been released, and it’s dedicated to Bjorn!

Changes

  • Bjorn's class items were added.
  • Reduced the cost for starting Instinct cards for the “Madman” class.
  • The "First Aid" class card now doesn’t burn.
  • Lunar Druid Set is now available only to the “Lunar Druid” class.
  • Iron Fists now work with all types of Barbed.
  • The availability of the “Drawing Cards” card was changed: it’s now available when there is more than 1 card in hand.
  • The "Surprise Element" class card for the “Madman” class was changed: now, it inflicts Insubstantiality.
  • The "Cursed Blood" class card for the Madman class was changed: the amount of health lost was reduced; the amount of Bleeding imposed was increased.
  • The "Wounded Game" class card for the Madman class was changed: damage was increased; the threshold for the damage increase was reduced.
  • The "Purification by Blood" class card for the Madman class was changed: now, it reduces the cost of cards in hand.
  • The "Battle Intoxication" class card for the “Stray” class was changed: basic damage was increased.
  • New type of cards for the “Stray” class were added – "Ashen".
  • Animations for the Knight's "Vow" effects were added.
  • Class items are now displayed on the Hero Class selection screen.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed bug: the "Sleeve Trick" card now gives a card from the Draw pile.
  • Fixed bug where Fatso removed Ward without dealing health damage.
  • Damage is now displayed correctly on the “Gold Digger's Lunge".
  • The played-attacks counter on Spearhead now works correctly.

Yours, Redboon team!

