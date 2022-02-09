Update № 47 (0.4.7)

Knock-knock to all the lycans! Update 0.4.7 has been released, and it’s dedicated to Bjorn!
Changes
- Bjorn's class items were added.
- Reduced the cost for starting Instinct cards for the “Madman” class.
- The "First Aid" class card now doesn’t burn.
- Lunar Druid Set is now available only to the “Lunar Druid” class.
- Iron Fists now work with all types of Barbed.
- The availability of the “Drawing Cards” card was changed: it’s now available when there is more than 1 card in hand.
- The "Surprise Element" class card for the “Madman” class was changed: now, it inflicts Insubstantiality.
- The "Cursed Blood" class card for the Madman class was changed: the amount of health lost was reduced; the amount of Bleeding imposed was increased.
- The "Wounded Game" class card for the Madman class was changed: damage was increased; the threshold for the damage increase was reduced.
- The "Purification by Blood" class card for the Madman class was changed: now, it reduces the cost of cards in hand.
- The "Battle Intoxication" class card for the “Stray” class was changed: basic damage was increased.
- New type of cards for the “Stray” class were added – "Ashen".
- Animations for the Knight's "Vow" effects were added.
- Class items are now displayed on the Hero Class selection screen.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug: the "Sleeve Trick" card now gives a card from the Draw pile.
- Fixed bug where Fatso removed Ward without dealing health damage.
- Damage is now displayed correctly on the “Gold Digger's Lunge".
- The played-attacks counter on Spearhead now works correctly.
Yours, Redboon team!
Join us on our Discord!
Changed files in this update