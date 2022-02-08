-Fixed and issue where you couldn't reference dice roll faces or total dice rolls from variables
-Added helper messages into the checkbox prompts to make things more clear
-Component's onExit and onEnter events now refer to the page that has the component using '#' and refer to the page being moved within the components with '@'
Mythic Archive update for 8 February 2022
CHANGELOG 2/7/2022
-Fixed and issue where you couldn't reference dice roll faces or total dice rolls from variables
Changed files in this update