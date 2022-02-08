 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Mythic Archive update for 8 February 2022

CHANGELOG 2/7/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8166569 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed and issue where you couldn't reference dice roll faces or total dice rolls from variables

-Added helper messages into the checkbox prompts to make things more clear

-Component's onExit and onEnter events now refer to the page that has the component using '#' and refer to the page being moved within the components with '@'

Changed files in this update

Campaign Studio Depot 1334471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.