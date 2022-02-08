Official Release!

Hey everyone,

Her New Memory is officially out!

About our past

We've come a long way since we started. The game was in development for 1 year and 7 months and in between that time we released 20 major updates. At the start, there were only 7 CG-arts in the game and now there are more than 40!

About our present

Currently, we have, in-game:

44 CG-arts (19 H-scenes, 15 story scenes, 10 intimate photos);

27 unique backgrounds (19 locations outside the house);

Girl Customization: 88 outfits, 8 accessories, 8 eye colours, 7 hairstyles, makeup;

44,000+ words in the script (3550 dialogue lines);

6 minor characters;

Pets: dog and cat;

Garage with 5 cars to choose from;

4 mini-games;

9 localizations;

100 Steam achievements;

Steam cards;

The game has sold over 100,000 copies so far.

About our future

We have already started working on a new DLC that will focus on BDSM and add anal sex to existing scenes.

After the release of the DLC, we will begin working on a major update for v.1.1.

Then, our team will devote all their efforts to the new project, but HNM will still be supported and all bugs found will be addressed.

A Big Thank You

Our entire journey in Early Access wouldn't have been possible without the support of our community. You have had a strong influence on the game, thanks to your advice and suggestions, the game has acquired a huge amount of interesting mechanics and content. Your feedback has made us happy and inspired.

Thanks your amazing support, we were able to go full-time and fully devote ourselves to what we love, as well as expand our team to start developing new projects, each time improving the quality of our work.

We express our deepest gratitude to the entire community for their support and belief in our game.

Patch Notes