New Map: The Steel Nest

Build 18 is now live mainly featuring The Steel Nest, a dwelling in a snowy peak where slippy accidents can happen. This new map is now available for public testing, if you find any problem, make sure to report them.
Various extra fixes:
- Fixed an issue with some riddles/minigames in G.L.I.T.C.H. mode that made the game impossible to end.
- Improved a bit the performance for The Ellipse by removing some unused objects from memory.
- Fixed an error related to the 'line-stopping' minigame in which they could spawn in wrong positions.
Sorry for the delay, but as modes and features increase, the time to adapt a new map to those features also increases.
Changed files in this update