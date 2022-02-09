Update 1. First Fixes, Mission Markers, and More

Hi everyone!

So sorry this has taken so long. We’ve been head-down fixing many of the issues that have been shared with us since launch.

Today, we’re releasing the first major update to The Waylanders. This update brings some much needed fixes to some critical issues that the game including:

A bug that stopped Ynes´ Mission from finishing correctly

A critical Direct3D bug affecting configuring the game in fullscreen

Mission markers should now show correctly throughout The Waylanders

We’ve fixed level milestones

Animations in many cinematics have been improved

Again, we appreciate your patience and apologize for the delay on these fixes. We’re now working on our next update. We’re still triaging known issues and hope to have a roadmap available soon.

If you have a bug you’ve been encountering, let us know in the comments below, or tell us in detail on The Waylanders Discord in the bugs channel. We want to know more about your experiences.