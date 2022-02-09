Maintenance Update, February 9th, 2022

Hello everyone!

We would like to let you know that The Riftbreaker: Prologue has been updated with all the latest features and improvements from the full version of the game. The Prologue is now on par with the full version of the game from a technical point of view.

For the past couple of months, we have been focused on introducing changes and fixing issues that players have been reporting to us in order to make The Riftbreaker gameplay as smooth as possible. The vast majority of the most requested features and bug fixes have already made their way into the game. As our focus shifts to bringing World Expansion I and the online co-op to life, we feel that it is the right moment to update The Riftbreaker: Prologue with all the improvements we have achieved.

We won’t be publishing a full changelog for this build, as the number of changes we introduced is truly massive. Instead of that, we will link you to the logs that we have provided for the full version of the game in chronological order. Please note that a large number of changes in those logs are only relevant to the full version. However, the improved stability, UI, performance, and quality of life fixes have made their way to The Riftbreaker: Prologue.

Stability Update - October 15th

Stability Update - October 18th

Stability Update - October 21st

Regular Update - November 5th

Feature Patch #1 - December 10th

Maintenance Update - December 21st

Lunar New Year Update - January 27th

Maintenance Update - January 31st

Due to the massive number of changes, if you have been using any mods for The Riftbreaker: Prologue, they may, unfortunately, become incompatible with the latest version.

We would like to thank you all for the overwhelming support over the course of the past few months. We are not done yet - far from it! In case you missed it, here is our roadmap that outlines our course of action for this year. We hope that you will enjoy all the new additions we have in store for you.

Thank you,

EXOR Studios