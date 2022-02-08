Milestone NEY available

Finally, Milestone NEY (version 68032) is here!
Features
- 2 new divisions: US 8th Infantry Division (Mechanized) & Soviet 39th Gds. Motorized Rifle Division
- 1 new 10v10 map: Loop.
- new units: M60A3 Patton, M110A2, MT-LB Shturm-S, BMP-3, Biryusa, ...
- new loadouts, especially for Soviet Mi-8 & Mi-24, some of them retrofitted to 79th Gds. Tank Division.
- new Russian acknows (thanks to AmberT)
- manual translated in FR, SPA, SC and RU (thanks to Pixy)
Fixes
- fixing some units/variants' name
- fixing M1A1(HA) & T-80U's AP values
- fixing oil tanks on Chemicals not blocking vision
- fixing a rare crash when loading Steam avatars
- fixing not being able to buy a unit after loading a save
- fixing mortars not causing chassis knockback
- fixing vehicle machine guns causing chassis knockback
- fixing a bug occuring when changing nickname
- correcting German infantry weapons' caliber
- swapping missiles positions on Mig-23
Improvements
- adding a shortcut "K" for LAND order for choppers
- shortcut for the Sell order is now visible in the options
- improving feedbacks sounds
Generic
- decreasing infantry damages by about -15%
- decreasing tanks' aiming time by 1s
- overall pass on infantry squads' AT weapons' penetration
- unarmed jeeps & trucks standardized at 5HP & 15$
- fixing some units/variants' name
PACT
- BRDM-2 KONKURS' price changed to 120
- OSA is now radar Guided
- MT-LB STRELA-10M now carries 8x missiles (4x ready ones & 4x reload)
- DDR MiG-23 now have -10% ECM
- BIRYUSA is now radar guided (+ correct weapon picture)
Disclaimer
Those are issues we are aware of but aren't fixed yet, or what we are already planning to change soon. Therefore, no need to report them:
- MT-LB SHTURM-S's price is (way) too low
- W50 LA/A's truck price is (way) too low
- there are discrepancies between two same cards in different divisions, especially infantry cards between 3rd & 8th US divisions. It will be normalized.
- MGs stats need rehaul as a whole
Changed files in this update