WARNO update for 8 February 2022

Milestone NEY available

Share · View all patches · Build 8165935 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Finally, Milestone NEY (version 68032) is here!

Features

  • 2 new divisions: US 8th Infantry Division (Mechanized) & Soviet 39th Gds. Motorized Rifle Division
  • 1 new 10v10 map: Loop.
  • new units: M60A3 Patton, M110A2, MT-LB Shturm-S, BMP-3, Biryusa, ...
  • new loadouts, especially for Soviet Mi-8 & Mi-24, some of them retrofitted to 79th Gds. Tank Division.
  • new Russian acknows (thanks to AmberT)
  • manual translated in FR, SPA, SC and RU (thanks to Pixy)

Fixes

  • fixing some units/variants' name
  • fixing M1A1(HA) & T-80U's AP values
  • fixing oil tanks on Chemicals not blocking vision
  • fixing a rare crash when loading Steam avatars
  • fixing not being able to buy a unit after loading a save
  • fixing mortars not causing chassis knockback
  • fixing vehicle machine guns causing chassis knockback
  • fixing a bug occuring when changing nickname
  • correcting German infantry weapons' caliber
  • swapping missiles positions on Mig-23

Improvements

  • adding a shortcut "K" for LAND order for choppers
  • shortcut for the Sell order is now visible in the options
  • improving feedbacks sounds

Generic

  • decreasing infantry damages by about -15%
  • decreasing tanks' aiming time by 1s
  • overall pass on infantry squads' AT weapons' penetration
  • unarmed jeeps & trucks standardized at 5HP & 15$
  • fixing some units/variants' name

PACT

  • BRDM-2 KONKURS' price changed to 120
  • OSA is now radar Guided
  • MT-LB STRELA-10M now carries 8x missiles (4x ready ones & 4x reload)
  • DDR MiG-23 now have -10% ECM
  • BIRYUSA is now radar guided (+ correct weapon picture)

Disclaimer

Those are issues we are aware of but aren't fixed yet, or what we are already planning to change soon. Therefore, no need to report them:

  • MT-LB SHTURM-S's price is (way) too low
  • W50 LA/A's truck price is (way) too low
  • there are discrepancies between two same cards in different divisions, especially infantry cards between 3rd & 8th US divisions. It will be normalized.
  • MGs stats need rehaul as a whole

