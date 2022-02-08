Ahoy all fishermen,

A update: 1.7.973.11054 is now ready for download. In this update we adjusted the catch probabilities for deeplines. Now you should get more than one when seeing many on your fish sonar, then we adjusted the tuna habitat paths so they are more in deep waters during season.

We removed the throttle lock when hauling crab or lobster pots and did several more fixes.

NOTE 1: Deeplines now have improved catch probabilities, but if the habitats are unhealthy, this will decrease your chances of catching swordfish/tuna.

NOTE 2: Low FPS could sometimes cause boats to fly when fast travel. To avoid this you need to adjust your video settings to keep a decent frame rate (25-30fps).

NOTE 3: Adjustment of tuna habitats could cause already set tuna markers on the map to not being valid anymore. Please get new fresh tips at the bar and re-set your tuna fish markers!

Changelog

Adjusted interior lights in Ocean Runner

Adjusted tuna habitats so its more often at deep waters during season

Fixed issue with save games showing wrong game mode

Fixed issue with resolution popup prompt, even if you did not change any video settings

Fixed several rare crashes

Increased zoom/toggle button size on large map screen

Improved deeplines catch probabilities

Improved performance when its raining

Removed throttle lock when hauling crab/lobster pots

Updated Japanese translation

Scallops DLC

Fixed issue with crew sometimes getting stuck on Old Ben

Thank you all for reporting issues, giving feedback and support, we really appreciate that :)