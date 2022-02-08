English
[Cooking]New Item: Bland Meat Soup
[Cooking]New Item: Suspicious Meat Soup
Added a Microwave Oven on the 2nd floor of the Queensmouth Fire Department. (It does not exist in the 1978 version.)
Added a Microwave Oven in the old man's house in the Bazaar.
The Microwave Oven in "This is a bar" is now functional.
简体中文
【烹饪】新物品：清淡肉汤
【烹饪】新物品：可疑的肉汤
在王后镇消防局2楼加入了一台微波炉。（在1978年版本的这个区域不存在。）
在巴扎的老爷爷的家里加入了一台微波炉。
这是间酒吧里的微波炉现在可以使用。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 8 February 2022
Update, Version 20220208
English
