[Neolithic]To the End update for 8 February 2022

Update, Version 20220208

Share · View all patches · Build 8165787 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English

#########Content##############

[Cooking]New Item: Bland Meat Soup

[Cooking]New Item: Suspicious Meat Soup

Added a Microwave Oven on the 2nd floor of the Queensmouth Fire Department. (It does not exist in the 1978 version.)

Added a Microwave Oven in the old man's house in the Bazaar.

The Microwave Oven in "This is a bar" is now functional.

简体中文

#########Content##############

【烹饪】新物品：清淡肉汤

【烹饪】新物品：可疑的肉汤

在王后镇消防局2楼加入了一台微波炉。（在1978年版本的这个区域不存在。）

在巴扎的老爷爷的家里加入了一台微波炉。

这是间酒吧里的微波炉现在可以使用。

