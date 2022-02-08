2022 Season 1 Patch 3 [2022.02.07.01]

This Patch contains some updates and fixes for the 2022 Season 1 Release.

You can find the Release Notes for this Patch below, or on the iRacing Forums here: https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/17548/2022-season-1-patch-3-release-notes-2022-02-07-01#latest

iRACING UI:

Connectivity

When you enter the Simulator, some of the UI's live data will be paused until you exit the Simulator, manually resume the live data, or take a navigation action within the iRacing UI. Pausing this live data will reduce the system resources the iRacing UI consumes on your machine while you are using the Simulator.

Official Series

Resolved an issue in the Series Season schedule where selecting a car from the Car Selection dropdown was causing some images from the schedule to appear over the dropdown selections.

Hosted Racing

Resolved an issue where Warm Up time for a Heat Race could not be set to 0.

Team Racing

Added an additional tooltip to the Team Driver Registration table that displays to the user that all available team drivers have been added. This is specifically to handle the default Team case of a single driver on a default team.

Tooltips and descriptions of the Fair Share requirements for Team Racing have been updated for clarity.

Fixed an issue where a team member without the required license to drive in an event was unable to register as a crew member.

SIMULATION:

EasyAntiCheat

The EasyAntiCheat SDK has been updated to the latest version.

The timeout period for the initial Simulation loading phase has been increased to reduce the likelihood of experiencing a timeout or failure to load the Simulator error. This could occur if the download of some cheat-prevention information was proceeding very slowly.

Rendering

Fixed an inconsistent issue where all car paints could appear as though they were mixed with a brown or grey pigment when using Low Quality Shaders.

Spotter

The logic for the fuel calls has been updated.

Some new fuel spotter calls have been added:

A reminder to pit for fuel when you are low, in Races only.

A reminder to get some Practice laps in for a valid fuel usage estimate, in Practice or Test Sessions only, and only if the driver has no fuel data from previous sessions and the event is not Fixed.

A message that fuel usage data has been collected, after more than one valid lap has been completed.

A message about your gridding fuel status, if you have enough to finish or if you’ll need more.

Fixed an issue with the spotter’s gridding message.



CARS:

Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTE

Fixed an issue for the Simulator interface and paint shop models where the rear tires were misaligned.

Dallara IR18

Fixed an issue where the translucent aeroscreen glass was using the incorrect shader, making it darker.

Global Mazda MX-5 Cup

Damage mount locations have been updated.

This fixes some issues where car parts could appear to be floating when damaged, such as side mirrors and lights.



Lotus 49

iRacing setups have been updated.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance

Fixed an issue where Spotters were able to engage Brake Magic.

Fixed an issue where Spotters were able to change the MGU-K deployment mode.

Fixed an error with a logo on a paint pattern.

NASCAR Cup Series Class Cars

Drafting parameters have been adjusted slightly.

This should provide for a bit more tandem speed.



NASCAR Gander Outdoors Class Trucks

iRacing setups have been updated.

NASCAR Next Gen Class Cars

Final drive ratios have been updated.

Drafting parameters have been adjusted slightly.

This should provide for a bit more tandem speed.

iRacing setups have been updated.



NASCAR Xfinity Class Cars

iRacing setups have been updated.

Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)

Vehicle damage properties have been adjusted to address observations that front-to-rear impacts resulted in excessive rear wheel damage and negligible front-end damage.

SCCA Spec Racer Ford

Fixed an issue where the driver model was using the incorrect helmet type.

TRACKS:

Charlotte Motor Speedway

(Roval) - Removed a mysterious floating white arrow above the track in Turn 3 that could only be seen from certain camera angles.

Circuit of the Americas

The main grandstand should no longer disappear, regardless of graphics settings.

(Grand Prix) - Fixed a course cut.

(West) - Fixed a course cut.

Daytona International Speedway

Some objects have had their graphics settings visibility parameters improved.

Lånkebanen (Hell RX)

Track maps have been updated.

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

A variety of environment updates have been completed, including: archway details, the scissor-lift, advertisements, flags, SAFER barriers, the tunnel, grandstand sections, and banners.

The torch flame is now reserved for Race events to maintain the proper level of epicness.

Environment lightmaps have been updated.

Nürburgring Nordschleife

Updated a curb on the inside of the left turn after Bergwerk.

Phoenix Raceway

(Oval w/open Dogleg) - Fixed an issue with this track config name not appearing correctly in the in-SIM interface.

Suzuka International Racing Course

(West) - The number of pit stalls has been reduced to 13, eliminating the pit stalls behind the pit building.

Patched a large seam on the hillside that could be seen when the grandstands were set to low detail.

Fixed an issue where a fence on the back-side of a pit building had an oversized collider.

Watkins Glen International

(Cup & Boot) - The penalty for skipping the Bus Stop has been made more severe.

Pace Car speed has been increased slightly.

[Legacy] Daytona International Speedway - 2008

(Rallycross Long & Rallycross Short) - Fixed an issue where a portion of pavement appeared translucent.